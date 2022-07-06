Firhad Hakim flags off electric bus service from airport to Howrah
Kolkata: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated a non-stop bus service connecting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport with Howrah station on Tuesday.
"Two electric buses belonging to West Bengal Transport Corporation have been deployed and if demand increases the number of buses will be increased," Hakim said.
The bus fare will be Rs 100. The buses will run till late evening.
This service is expected to stop extortion by some taxi drivers who charge anything between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 from Howrah-bound passengers from the airport.
The buses will leave NSC Bose Airport and reach Howrah station via Koikhali, Ultadanga, Kankurgachi, Manicktala, Girish Park, CR Avenue, Esplanade to Howrah station. The bus will give a brief stop at Esplanade.
Hakim said about 30 years ago there was bus service from the airport to Esplanade. He said he had asked senior officials of West Bengal Transport Corporation to restore the route.
