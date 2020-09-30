Firhad Hakim flags off app-based cycle scheme

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, state Urban development and Municipal Affairs minister flagged off the app-based cycle sharing scheme, at New Town on Tuesday.



Hakim also cycled for a while to inaugurate the scheme. He urged people to ensure that the cycles is not damaged or the app is not destroyed. "It is meant for the public and so it is their responsibility to lok after the cycles and the app," he maintained.

The scheme has been launched with 100 cycles with five docking stations. It will go upto 21 soon and 400 e-cycles will arrive.

The fare is Rs 5 for 30 minutes and Rs 10 for 60 min and Rs 15 per 30 min thereafter. New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) had signed an agreement with a private firm to operate an app-based Public Bicycle Sharing System including 100 normal bicycles and 400 electric-bicycles across 21 docking

stations.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is encouraging people to do cycling.

In Kolkata proper roads are being chalked out where cycling will be allowed.

Her Sabuj Sathi project where 85 lakhs cycles have been distributed among the students studying between classes IX and XII of state-run or aided, sponsored schools along with Madrasas has earned global recognition.

The apps lock operates after the Chartered Bike app is downloaded from Google Play Store or iPhone App Store on to an user's mobile. Once registered and linked to digital wallet etc, one is ready to go. Website and app details are under development.

To woo more people, in the first month cycle riding for the first half-hour is free.