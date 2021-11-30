Firhad Hakim, Debasish Kumar among others file nominations

Kolkata: A host of Trinamool Congress candidates filed nominations for the proposed Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election on Monday. The civic polls will be held on December 19.



Firhad Hakim, outgoing Mayor of KMC who is contesting from ward 82 in Chetla filed nomination at Survey Building in Alipore. "For me, contesting the polls is an attempt to renew the support that people of this area have been bestowing upon me. 80 per cent of the electors in this ward support TMC. I will try my best to woo support from the 20 per cent of the electors who are not our voters. I will abstain from using any derogatory remarks against any of my Opposition candidate," Hakim said.

He has been winning from ward 82 in Chetla since 2000.

Debasish Kumar, outgoing Member Mayor in Council of KMC rallied from Manoharpukur Road in ward 85 and filed nomination at Survey Building. "People of Kolkata will vote for development that the present KMC board has undertaken. They know we are always there to stand by people in times of need. So I am hopeful of winning by getting support from the voters and will perform the task that party bestows upon me," Kumar said. Mala Roy outgoing chairperson of KMC who is contesting from ward 88 also filed her nomination .

Among the young candidates who filed their nominations on Monday include Saurav Basu from ward 86. Basu who happens to be the son of state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee is contesting the elections for the first time. "I am hopeful that he will win and will be committed to stand by the people," Bhattacharjee said.

Faiz Ahmed Khan, son of state Disaster Management minister Javed Ahmed Khan also filed his nomination as did Jui Biswas of ward 81, Bappaditya Dasgupta of ward 101, Ashim Kumar Bose in ward 70 to name a few.