Firhad Hakim condoles the death of KMC health officer Dr Rakibuddin Ahmed

Kolkata: Dr Rakibuddin Ahmed, the executive health officer of Borough XV died of Covid on Sunday morning at a private super speciality hospital at Mukundapur near EM Bypass.



Ahmed, a sexagenarian was initially admitted at Beleghata ID hospital a fortnight back and had tested Covid positive. He was shifted to the private hospital a few days ago. He was put under ventilation from Saturday night after his condition deteriorated.

Chairman of KMC's Board of Administrator Firhad Hakim has expressed profound grief at the death of Ahmed who was one of the frontliners in KMC Health Department's fight against Covid.

This is the second death due to Corona of a KMC doctor amidst the Covid pandemic. On August 21 Dr. Dibakar Das, medical officer of ward 137 of KMC died due to Covid.