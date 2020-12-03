Firhad Hakim becomes first volunteer to take 'Covaxin' in phase III trial

Kolkata: State Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim became the first volunteer to take a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in the Phase III trial here on Wednesday.



The Phase-III regulatory trial of Covaxin started at the city-based ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED).

"I feel I am quite lucky to be part of the trial. I am absolutely okay after taking the shot. I do not care even if I die while undertaking this trial," the 62-year-old minister told reporters.

Hakim said he will be very happy if his contribution helps in the research for the vaccine.

Hakim went through necessary check-ups to find out whether he was having any comorbidity.

At least 1,000 volunteers will be administered the Covaxin vaccine in the Phase III trial here.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94.99 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 89 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to over 94 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total cases mounted to 94,99,413, with 36,604 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,122 with 501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

There are 4,28,644 active Coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The Odisha government on Wednesday slashed the price of RT-PCR tests for detection of COVID-19 at private laboratories to Rs 400 from the existing Rs 1,200, a notification said.