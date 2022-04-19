Fire in garbage causes traffic snarl at Maa flyover

KOLKATA: A huge traffic snarl took place on Maa flyover on Monday morning after a fire broke out at a heap of garbage above the park Circus bridge number 4.

Around 9 am, a few drivers noticed flames and smoke coming out from the gap between the two lanes above the Park Circus bridge number 4.

Immediately traffic cops at the Park Circus Seven Point crossing were informed. As a fire tender is unable to access the flyover a water tanker of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was arranged. After almost 40 minutes the fire was doused. It is suspected that while working, the accumulated garbage was dumped at the spot by the labourers. While driving someone who was smoking had thrown cigarette butt which triggered the fire.

Due to the incident, a major traffic congestion took place on both the flanks. However, the traffic congestion was cleared by the cops after almost half an hour.