Fire guts seven shanties in Kolkata's Anandapur

Kolkata: A major fire gutted at least seven shanties in Kolkata's Anandapur area in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.



The fire broke out around 1 am in the Bede Bustee area near Ruby Hospital, police said.

Two fire tenders doused the flames within an hour, a senior officer said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

(Image from devdiscourse.com)