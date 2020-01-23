Fire guts seven shanties in Kolkata's Anandapur
Kolkata: A major fire gutted at least seven shanties in Kolkata's Anandapur area in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.
The fire broke out around 1 am in the Bede Bustee area near Ruby Hospital, police said.
Two fire tenders doused the flames within an hour, a senior officer said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
(Image from devdiscourse.com)
