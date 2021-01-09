Fire engulfs 8 shops in Howrah

Kolkata: As many as 8 shops were gutted after fire broke out at Dhulagarh in Howrah district on Friday morning. No one was injured in the incident as the shops were shut.



According to locals, around 7 am local people spotted smoke emanating from a closed sweets shop near Dhulagarh Chowrasta, close to the National Highway 6.

Within moments, the fire spread to 2 other adjacent shops. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed.

Before the fire tenders could reach the spot, few more shops were gutted. Two fire tenders were pressed into the action. The fire was brought under control after 3 hours. The fire is suspected to have broken out due to a short circuit in the sweets shop. A preliminary probe has been started to ascertain the cause of fire.