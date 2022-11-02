Fire breaks out at two places, none injured

kolkata: Tension spread at Shyamnagar and Dunlop after two separate incidents of fire took place Wednesday afternoon.



Around 11 pm, on Wednesday, people saw flames on the second floor of a building near the Dunlop crossing. Immediately the occupants of the flat on the second floor were alerted. But before they could get out, the fire had spread to the kitchen and a LPG cylinder exploded. Due to the explosion the fire took a devastating shape. A few persons got trapped on the opposite part of the second floor as the staircase was gutted already. Four fire tenders were pressed into action.

Immediately after the incident, a bank that is located on the first floor was evacuated. While a team of fire fighters were spraying water on the flames, another team rescued the trapped people using ladders. A few of them who were rescued fell sick due to the smoke. However, they were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and discharged. The fire was controlled after almost two hours.

In another incident, a fire had broken out at a battery manufacturing factory in Shayamnagar in North 24-Parganas. Four fire tenders controlled the fire after three hours. No injury was reported.