Fire breaks out at two locations; none hurt

KOLKATA: Two fire incidents were reported from Tangra and Sobhabazar area in the city during the wee hours on Sunday. There were no reports of any casualty or any major injury in both the incidents due to the prompt intervention from the state Fire and Emergency Services department.



The first incident was reported from a plastic godown at Pilkhana Road in Tangra. A thick column of black smoke engulfed the entire area.

Two other godowns adjacent to the plastic one also caught fire as the fire spread rapidly with inflammable articles stocked inside the plastic godown. There were sounds of explosion from the godowns. Locals came out of their houses. Six fire tenders fought the flames and doused the fire arresting the same and preventing further spread considering the vulnerability with the area being an extremely congested one. The second fire incident was reported from a residential building at Hari Bose Lane in Sobhabazar. The owner of the house was the one who first spotted the fire and raised an alarm. There were a number of tenants in the building. A number of gas cylinders which were stored in the house were removed immediately by the residents that prevented further damage. Three fire tenders extinguished the fire in an hour.