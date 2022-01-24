Fire breaks out at two different locations in city, none injured

KOLKATA: A fire broke out at a building in Narkeldanga on Sunday afternoon due to which panic spread in the area.



Around 4 pm on Sunday, local residents of Kasai basti in Narkeldanga saw flames on the top floor of a three storied building. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed. Two fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was controlled around 4:45 pm. Though local people claimed that the fire broke out due to a cylinder blast inside the house, the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained by the fire brigade officials. In a separate incident another fire had broken out on Saturday night at the metre box of a godown in Ultadanga. Two fire tenders were used to put out the flames.