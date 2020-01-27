Fire breaks out at pvt school in Howrah, none injured

Kolkata: A fire broke out in a private school at Tikiapara in Howrah on Monday. Two fire tenders fought the blaze for two hours before bringing it under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



People saw smoke coming out of the school shortly after the fire started. Soon, the smoke covered the school premises. The students panicked and started crying, while local people informed the fire brigade.

The firefighters first took the students to a safe place and no one was injured. The flames were subsequently brought under control after one hour.

The parents of the students gathered outside the school gate and alleged that despite repeated requests, proper firefighting equipment had not been installed at the school.

The school authorities, meanwhile, said that the students are safe and have come out of the initial trauma of the mishap. Fire brigade is trying to find out the cause of the fire and ascertain the extent of damage.