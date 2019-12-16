Fire breaks out at multi-storey office in Salt Lake, none injured

Kolkata: A major fire broke out in a multi-storey office building at Sector V in Salt Lake on Monday morning. 10 fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was brought under control after almost two hours. No one has been injured in the incident.



According to sources, on Monday at around 5:30 am, a security guard of the five-storey building saw smoke coming out of the second floor. He alerted the police, who subsequently informed the fire brigade.

A homeopathy medicine manufacturing company has their laboratory on the ground floor of the building. There could have been a much larger disaster if the fire had touched the laboratory.

10 fire tenders were soon sent to the spot and the fire was controlled after almost two hours.

Fire brigade officials suspect that the fire might have occurred due to a short-circuit in the air conditioning machine.

State Fire minister Sujit Bose visited the spot and appreciated the work of the firefighters. "The fire brigade will check whether all norms were followed accordingly," he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a few miscreants set fire to the paddy stored at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's uncle Anil Mukherjee's house at Kusumba village in Rampurhat.

On Monday afternoon, locals saw smoke and alerted the Mukherjee family. One fire tender was pressed into action and the fire was doused after an hour. It has been alleged that the paddy was torched deliberately.