Fire breaks out at Jaya Cinema Hall; 1 hurt

KOLKATA: A major fire broke out at Jaya Cinema Hall in Lake Town on Friday night. A woman was admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after suffering burn injuries in the incident.



According to police, the fire broke inside the caretaker's room on the roof of the cinema hall building around 9:15 pm when his wife was cooking. The stove malfunctioned and his wife's clothes caught fire.

Her husband somehow managed to bring her downstairs. As soon as they left the roof, the flames started spreading. Soon, the fire spread to the other floors.

About 12 fire tenders were pressed into action. Around 11:30 pm, the fire was controlled. Fire minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot to oversee the firefighting operations.