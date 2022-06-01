Fire breaks out at hosp, none hurt
kolkata: A fire broke out at the store room of Covid ward at Tehatta Sub-divisional hospital in Nadia early on Tuesday morning. No casualty or injuries have been reported.
Some of the staff members of the hospital spotted smoke billowing out of the store room and informed the fire brigade. The staff members and the security personnel of the hospital removed the patients from those wards which were situated close to the store room. The entire hospital area was soon covered by thick black smoke. The incident triggered panic among the patients and their family members alike. A fire tender was immediately pressed into action to douse the flame.
The situation was soon brought under control. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages are yet to be ascertained. Preliminary investigation suggests that an electrical short circuit might have triggered the fire.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Unified MCD will work on combined budget from 3 erstwhile corporations31 May 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Delhi Police gets Bishnoi's custody in Arms Act case31 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
Delhi's air quality in May poorest for month in three yrs31 May 2022 7:26 PM GMT
India's GDP grows at 8.7% in FY22, 4.1% in March quarter: Govt data31 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Plaintiffs demand probe into survey footage leak31 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT