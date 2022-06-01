Fire breaks out at hosp, none hurt

kolkata: A fire broke out at the store room of Covid ward at Tehatta Sub-divisional hospital in Nadia early on Tuesday morning. No casualty or injuries have been reported.

Some of the staff members of the hospital spotted smoke billowing out of the store room and informed the fire brigade. The staff members and the security personnel of the hospital removed the patients from those wards which were situated close to the store room. The entire hospital area was soon covered by thick black smoke. The incident triggered panic among the patients and their family members alike. A fire tender was immediately pressed into action to douse the flame.

The situation was soon brought under control. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages are yet to be ascertained. Preliminary investigation suggests that an electrical short circuit might have triggered the fire.