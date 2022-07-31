Fire breaks out at godown, none hurt
KOLKATA: A fire broke out at a godown on Maharshi Debendra Road in Nimtala area on Saturday morning. Three fire tenders, which were pressed into service, brought the fire under control. No one has been injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained along with the extent of damage.
Local people saw smoke emanating from a godown to stack logs. It soon spread to two adjacent godowns. They informed the fire brigade. The firefighters brought the flames under control within an hour.
The godowns are situated on the first floor. There are shops on the ground floor, where people cook. Officials of the Fire and Emergency Services apprehended that the logs that had been kept on the ground floor caught fire and it spread to the first floor causing the disaster.
Shashi Panja, state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare went to the spot and oversaw the dousing operation.
