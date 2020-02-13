Fire breaks out at godown in Chetla

Kolkata: A fire broke out in a plywood godown at Chetla on Thursday night. Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. The firefighters are still continuing their work to douse the fire.



Sujit Bose, the state Fire and Emergency Services minister, rushed to the spot as soon as he received information about the mishap. He spoke to the officers of the Fire and Emergency Services department to take stock of the firefighting.

According to a Fire department officer, the flames spread fast as the godown was packed with inflammable objects. However, the exact reason is yet to be determined.