Fire breaks out at garage in Karaya

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a garage in Karaya on Tuesday.

Four fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was doused almost after three hours. According to sources, on Tuesday around 5:30 am, locals noticed smoke coming out of a car garage located at 9, Gurusaday road. Within minutes the flames were visible and the fire had spread to few other shanties adjacent to the garage. As the spot was close to Karaya police station, cops reached the spot wuickly and also informed the fire brigade.

After a few moments four fire tenders were pressed into action. Initially fire fighters faced difficulties as the area

is congested the lanes

are narrow.

However, the prompt action by the fire fighters had saved other adjacent houses from getting burnt. Around 8:10 am the fire was controlled. No one was injured in the incident.