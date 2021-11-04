Fire breaks out at factory in Domjur; none injured so far

kolkata: A major fire broke out in a food processing factory at Domjur in Howrah on Wednesday morning.



As many as 20 fire tenders were pressed to douse the fire.

It was around 9 am, when local people saw smoke billowing out of a window and informed the police.

However, there was no report of any injury or casualty due to the fire.The fire spread fast as the factory was packed with inflammable materials. Initially seven fire tenders were pressed to service. More fire tenders were later sent as the fire was threatening to spread to adjacent factories.

The fire fighters, however, risked their lives and did not allow the flames to spread further.According to a firefighter, the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained but they suspect that electrical short circuit could be the reason behind the fire.The state Public Health Engineering department minister Pulak Roy came to know about the incident and directed immediate steps to douse the flames at the earliest.

It is learnt that the factory situated off National Highway 6 at Domjur was set up just a few months ago. Potato chips used to get baked at the factory.

Local people had also joined the fire fighters to douse the flames and it took a few hours to bring the fire under control.