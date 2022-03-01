Fire breaks out at cotton warehouse in Howrah, no casualties

KOLKATA: A fire broke out at a garments' factory-cum-cotton warehouse at Jangalpur area of Sankrain in Howrah on Monday afternoon.



Till reports last came in, eight fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire. No injury or casualty reported.

According to sources, around 2:30 pm on Monday a few staff spotted fire on the ground floor of the two-storied building where cotton was being stored. As the warehouse was full of inflammable materials, within moments the fire took a devastating shape and spread on the first floor where a garments' factory is located. Initially, five fire tenders were pressed into action but later three more were sent to douse the fire. Fire fighters faced trouble while dousing the fire as there was no water source present close to the area. The fire tenders had to fill the tank from a distant spot.

The fire fighters were unable to assume the cause of the incident. Though Jangalpur is an industrial belt, it has been alleged that while constructing the factories no water reservoirs have been built in any of the establishments.