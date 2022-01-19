Fire breaks out at closed cinema hall in Park Street

Kolkata: A fire had broken out at a closed cinema hall on Park Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Five fire tenders doused the flames after almost one-and-a- half-hour. No reports of any injury received.

According to sources, around 2 pm, local people saw smoke coming out of the closed cinema hall on Park Street near Mallick Bazar crossing. Immediately two staffs of the cinema hall who used to stay there were alerted. Fire brigade and Beniapukur police station was also informed.

Within 10 minutes three fire tenders were pressed into action. Later two more fire tenders were sent. Though the first three fire tenders were actively used to spray water, the rest two were placed on loop to supply water. As the hall was closed for past several years, major accident was averted. Around 3:30 pm the fire was completely doused. Though it is suspected that the fire might have broken out due to a short circuit, it can only be ascertained only after a detailed probe.