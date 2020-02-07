Fire breaks out at cinema hall in Dunlop, none injured

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a cinema hall in Dunlop on Friday afternoon, which triggered panic among the viewers and other shopkeepers in the area.



According to sources, on Friday afternoon a show was going on at the Sonali Cinema Hall, which is a part of Dunlop market building. While viewing the movie, viewers saw smoke inside the hall. Some of them even started feeling breathless.

Meanwhile, staff of the hall saw that the smoke was coming from the basement. Immediately, they stopped the screening and evacuated the hall. Electricity connection to the building was also cut off.

Police and fire brigade were informed. After 10 minutes, three fire tenders arrived and started spraying water on the basement.

After almost half an hour, the fire was controlled. After almost an hour when the fire was completely doused, firefighters went to the basement and found several electricity meters.

It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to short circuit there. However, the exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire brigade officials are expected to visit the place again soon to inspect whether the market and cinema hall authorities had the no-objection certificate from them and other departments.

They will also check whether any firefighting system was installed or not. If any irregularity is found, the market and cinema hall authorities may have to face legal consequences.