Fire breaks out at bank, none injured

KOLKATA: A major fire broke out at a building on Narendra Chandra Dutta Sarani near Strand Road triggering panic among the people on Wednesday morning. But, no one was hurt in the incident.



Around 7:30 am, the fire broke out at a nationalised bank's branch on the fourth floor of the six storeyed building located on 4, Narendra Chandra Dutta Sarani. Immediately, the building was evacuated and the electricity connection was cut off.

Within a few moments, seven fire tenders were pressed into action. Soon, three more fire tenders were sent as the fire was spreading quickly.

Fire fighters quickly went to the roof of an adjacent building with the water jet and started dousing the flames. Another group of fire fighters continued to spray water using the hydraulic ladder which was brought along with the fire tenders.Taking lessons from the tragic fire incident of Eastern Railway's New Koilaghat building a few weeks back, fire fighters were instructed not to go up until the fire was controlled. After an hour, five more fire tenders were sent. The fire was completely doused around 12 pm. The fire is suspected to have broken out at the server room of the bank due to a short circuit. However, a report in this regard will be submitted before the Director General of Fire on Thursday.