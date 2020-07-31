Fire breaks out at bank in BBD Bagh; no injury

Kolkata: Tension spread in BBD Bag area on Friday morning after a major fire broke out at a nationalised bank's branch. Six fire tenders brought the fire under control after three hours. No one was injured in the incident.



On Friday, at around 8:15 am, some pedestrians saw black smoke coming out from the ground floor of a five storeyed building on India Exchange Place.

They informed the security persons of the building and subsequently police and fire brigade were informed.

Within a few minutes six fire tenders were pressed into action. Till then, the fire had spread to an ATM counter of the bank located at the front portion of the building. Fire fighters were reportedly divided into two groups and started spraying water. The first team started dousing the flames in the ATM counter whereas the second concentrated on the bank.

Around 11 am, the fire was brought under control. It is alleged that the safety management system did not work properly after the fire broke out. However, it is suspected that the fire might have broken out due to short circuit in an air conditioning machine.