Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Kolkata Port, none hurt

KOLKATA: A major fire broke out at an abandoned building of Kolkata Port Trust in Garden Reach on Thursday morning.



Ten fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was doused after almost two hours. None was hurt.

According to sources, around 8:20 am on Thursday local people saw smoke coming out from an abandoned building at 94A, Garden Reach Road adjacent to Doighat.

Within a few moments fire started spreading. Initially three fire tenders were pressed into action. Local people also tried to help the firefighters.

Meanwhile, seven more fire tenders were sent to douse the fire. Around 10:30 am the fire was controlled.

It is alleged that despite the building was abandoned a few objects were stored there.

Due to the incident, circular railway services were suspended. Though the fire was controlled around 10:30 am, the flames were completely extinguished after one more hour. Due to the fire, the overhead electric cable of the Eastern Railway (ER) was damaged. The damaged overhead cable was repaired and the track was inspected thoroughly. The services of circular railway resumed later.