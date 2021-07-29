Fire at store room doused after 4 hours

kolkata: A major fire broke out at a store room of footwear outlet on Tuesday night in Gariahat area.



Seven fire tenders doused the flames after almost four hours. According to sources, on Tuesday night around 10 pm, residents of a three storied building located at 17X, Dover Terrace near Gariahat police station, detected a burning smell.

When a few residents tried to find the source of the smell, they saw smoke emanating from the store room on the ground floor.

They raised an alarm. Within a few minutes, the smoke spread to the whole building. Local people helped the residents to evacuate the building to avert any kind of casaulty or injury.

Within a few moments seven fire tenders were pressed into action. After CESC personnel disconnected the power supply to the building, fire fighters started spraying water surrounding the building.

Debasish Kumar, MLA of Rashbehari visited the spot at night to oversee the fire fighting operation.

Sources informed that there was no fire fighting management system installed inside the said store room on the ground floor.

After forensic experts collect samples to ascertain the cause of fire, the fire brigade may take legal action against the store room owner for allegedly flouting the norms and endangering human lives.

The fire was doused around 2 am.