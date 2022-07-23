Fire at pvt hosp: Woman escapes unhurt after jumping from balcony
KOLKATA: A woman jumped from the second floor of a hospital in Bankura after a fire broke out at the kitchen on Friday morning.
Due to the effort of the hospital staff, the woman escaped unhurt.
According to sources, on Friday morning the woman was cooking inside the kitchen of a private hospital located at the Bishnupur Rabindra Statue more area in Bankura. Suddenly, fire broke out due to leakage in LPG cylinder. The woman, who was cooking, went to the balcony adjacent to the kitchen and started screaming.
Meanwhile, a section of hospital staff reached the kitchen with fire extinguishers and started spraying the chemical to douse the flames.
But out of fear, the woman climbed to the parapet of the second floor.
As soon as she jumped, the hospital staff caught her and took her to a safe place. The fire was doused within a short span of time.
Due to the incident panic spread among the patients but none were shifted as the flames were doused completely.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt invites EOI for supply of supplementary nutrition under Anganwadi ...22 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
CBSE results: 255 govt schools record 100% pass percentage22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
AAP takes a dig at BJP for trying to block CM's Singapore visit22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Delhi govt allocates Rs 200 crore for development of villages in...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Central govt approves proposal to exclude 'will' as mandatory document ...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT