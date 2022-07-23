Fire at pvt hosp: Woman escapes unhurt after jumping from balcony

KOLKATA: A woman jumped from the second floor of a hospital in Bankura after a fire broke out at the kitchen on Friday morning.



Due to the effort of the hospital staff, the woman escaped unhurt.

According to sources, on Friday morning the woman was cooking inside the kitchen of a private hospital located at the Bishnupur Rabindra Statue more area in Bankura. Suddenly, fire broke out due to leakage in LPG cylinder. The woman, who was cooking, went to the balcony adjacent to the kitchen and started screaming.

Meanwhile, a section of hospital staff reached the kitchen with fire extinguishers and started spraying the chemical to douse the flames.

But out of fear, the woman climbed to the parapet of the second floor.

As soon as she jumped, the hospital staff caught her and took her to a safe place. The fire was doused within a short span of time.

Due to the incident panic spread among the patients but none were shifted as the flames were doused completely.