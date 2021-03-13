Fire at plywood factory, none injured

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a warehouse-cum-plyboard manufacturing factory on Thursday night at Polba in Hooghly. The fire was controlled early on Friday morning with help of 20 fire tenders. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.



According to sources, around 9 pm the fire broke out at the factory which had stocks of wood. A few workers were inside the factory, when the incident took place. All of them were alerted by a few local residents and the factory was evacuated. Dry wood being inflammable, the fire had spread quickly. Though initially 10 fire tenders were pressed into action, another 10 were sent later from the Bansberia, Serampore, Pandua and Tarakeshwar fire stations.

Due to prevailing winds, the intensity of the fire was increasing. Fire fighters brought the fire under control around 5 am. It is suspected that the fire may have broken out due to a short circuit. Forensic experts may visit the spot soon for collection of samples to ascertain the cause of fire. Also, fire brigade officials are investigating to find out whether the factory owner had obtained all necessary permissions from the fire brigade and civic body.