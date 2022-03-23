Fire at paint factory godown in New Alipore

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at the godown of a paint factory triggering panic among locals in New Alipore on Tuesday morning.



Ten fire tenders battled to bring the flames under control after almost four hours. No one was injured in the incident.

According to sources, at around 8:30 am, people saw smoke coming out from a godown located at 2B, Chetla Road. Police and fire brigade were informed. A few labourers of the godown who were standing outside fled the spot after the fire broke out. Locals rushed in and tried to control the fire by throwing water but failed. After some time, four fire tenders were pressed into service.

It was because of the locals' efforts that the flames did not spread to the adjacent shanties of a bustee. After an hour, six more fire tenders were sent to the spot.

As the godown was full of paint which is inflammable, fire took a devastating shape. At around 11 am, they managed to control the fire. The cooling process continued for more than an hour. It is alleged that there was no fire fighting management system installed in the godown. Sources informed that a case will be registered soon against the owner of the godown. Forensic experts may visit the gutted godown to collect samples for examination in order to ascertain the cause.

Around a week ago, a leather goods godown was gutted in Tangra area. After the incident, a high-power committee was set up as instructed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to conduct a survey of factories and godowns located in congested areas.

The committee will also try to ascertain the chances of fire incidents in those factories and godowns.