Fire at multi-storied building in Howrah

Howrah: A fire broke out at a multi- storied residential building in Howrah's Narasingha Dutta Road on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened around 2.40 pm on the top floor of the four-storied building, they said.

Three fire tenders brought the blaze under control within a few minutes, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

