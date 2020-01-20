Fire at multi-storied building in Howrah
Howrah: A fire broke out at a multi- storied residential building in Howrah's Narasingha Dutta Road on Monday, officials said.
The incident happened around 2.40 pm on the top floor of the four-storied building, they said.
Three fire tenders brought the blaze under control within a few minutes, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident, they said.
