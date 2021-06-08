Fire at Madan Mitra's house, none injured

Kolkata: A fire broke out at the house of TMC MLA Madan Mitra on Tuesday morning in Kalighat area. Two fire tenders brought the blaze under control. However, no one was injured in the incident.

According to sources, on Tuesday around 10:30 am Mitra noticed smoke coming out of the drawing room on the ground floor. Immediately he alerted other family members and they rushed out of the house. Mitra came to his house in Kalighat on Monday night.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the fire had broken out from an air purifier due to a shortcircuit.

In another incident, a major fire broke out at the Apeejay House located on Park Street. At around 2:45 pm, smoke was noticed coming out of the fifth floor of the nine storied building. Immediately police and the fire brigade were informed. Initially five fire tenders were pressed into action. But later five more fire tenders and hydraulic ladder were sent to douse the blazw. Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Administrator of KMC along with state Fire minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot and inquired about the situation.

The fire was controlled after almost an hour. Sources informed that the fire had broken out inside an office of a medicine manufacturing company due to a short circuit. Fire fighters broke the window panes in order to let out the smoke so that could spray water through the windows. No injury was reported.