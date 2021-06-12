Fire at jute mill doused after 2 hours, none hurt

KOLKATA: A fire had broken out at Kamarhati Prabartak jute mill on Thursday night. Three fire tenders doused the fire after two hours.



According to sources, around 9:30 pm, the fire was spotted by some security persons inside the batching department of the jute mill. Police and fire brigade were informed immediately. The intensity of the fire was high due to the presence of inflammable objects. A tanker of oil was also inside the mill.

Due to prompt action by the fire fighters, the situation was controlled. No injury reported. The fire is suspected to have broken out from the oil tanker motor. The jute mill will remain closed till Saturday for cleaning up the place.