Fire at IOCL refinery: Three labourers hurt

KOLKATA: Three labourers suffered injuries after a fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) refinery in Haldia on Monday evening.



According to sources, around 3:45 pm on Monday while maintenance work was going on at a pipeline of hot water, an explosion took place. Due to the incident the hot water had reportedly fell on the gas mixing plant which created a flash fire. The fire was doused quickly using the IOC fire fighting system.

The workers engaged in the maintenance work suffered burn injuries. They were immediately rushed to the IOC hospital in Haldia from where they were shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata. It may be mentioned that during December, last year three labourers were killed and about 40 others were injured while shut down procedure was going on at the IOC's naphtha unit.