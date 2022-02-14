Fire at house doused after 3 hrs, none injured

KOLKATA: A major fire had broken out at a house in Narkeldanga on Saturday night triggering panic among the local people.



The fire was controlled after almost three hours with the help of ten fire tenders.

According to sources, around 10:30 pm on Saturday, local residents of Narkeldanga North Road near Bagmari heard an explosion.

When they came out of their homes, they saw flames on the first floor of a two storied house located at 85/H/23, Narkeldanga North Road. The occupants of the house luckily escaped unhurt at the moment no one was present on the first floor. Primarily local people started their attempt to douse the fire. Meanwhile, the police and fire brigade were informed. Initially five fire tenders were pressed into action but later five more were sent to join the fleet. Around 1:30 am the fire was controlled. It is suspected that the fire had broken out from the leakage in the LPG cylinder due to which the explosion took place. No injury reported.