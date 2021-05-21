Fire at high-rise in Park Street doused after 2hrs

KOLKATA: A major fire had broken out at a garment shop on the third floor of an 11 storeyed building on Thursday afternoon. But, no casaulties were reported.



The fire was controlled with the help of 10 fire tenders after almost two-and-a-half hours.

On Thursday, a security guard of a saree shop located on the first floor of the building located on 113, Park Street, identified as Jatin Das, spotted smoke around 12:30 pm. He immediately informed a security personnel of the building who was deputed at the main gate. Immediately, the security personnel informed the police and fire brigade was subsequently called in.

Initially, three fire tenders were pressed into action but seven more fire tenders were sent to douse the fire. Fire Minister Sujit Bose also rushed to the spot and instructed the personnel to bring the 65 meter hydraulic ladder. Bose talked with the fire fighters to confirm that nobody is trapped inside the building. While a group of fire fighters used the staircase to charge water jet, another group of fire fighters used the hydraulic ladder to spray water through the windows.

While dousing the flames, fire fighters initially faced a bit problem due to the narrow passage of the building. But they somehow managed to reach the source of fire and controlled the flames. As there were no shops open due to the additional restrictions imposed by the state government, the area was deserted and fire tenders reached the spot easily.

Another major fire broke out at the office of the state Youth services and Sports department located at 32, BBD Bag, opposite to Telephone Bhavan on Thursday night. Till the last report came in, efforts were on to douse the flames and 10 fire tenders were pressed into action.