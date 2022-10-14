Fire at film production firm warehouse doused after about 8 hours

KOLKATA: Tension spread at Kudghat area in Regent Park after a major fire broke out at a warehouse of a film production company early on Thursday morning.



As many as 15 fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was controlled after almost eight hours of relentless efforts by the fire fighters. It is suspected that the cost of damage will be in crores of rupees as several costly objects like cameras, machines and other electronic equipments were stored inside the warehouse.

According to sources, on Thursday morning around 5:30 am, a few local residents found smoke coming out from the warehouse of a film production company located at 27E/17, Baburam Ghosh Road. Immediately they warned the locals and the security persons of the warehouse. Within a few moments before flames were seen spreading all over the warehouse.

After local people informed police and fire brigade, initially seven fire tenders were pressed into action.

But later eight more fire tenders were sent. State Power and Housing minister Aroop Biswas went to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Though the fire was controlled after almost eight hours, cooling process was carried out for several more hours to ensure no pocket fire is there which may trigger again.

Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Forensic experts may visit the spot soon.