Fire at Deputy Commissioner's office doused after two hours

kolkata: A major fire broke out at the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), of Eastern Suburban Division (ESD), Priyabrata Roy, early on Wednesday morning.



Five policemen were trapped on the roof as they failed to get out of the building. Later, fire fighters rescued the cops unhurt.

According to police, around 5:30 am, the policeman on Sentry duty spotted black smoke emanating from Roy's chamber on the first floor of the three storied DC, ESD office building.

Immediately, he alerted the others. Though no one was on the first floor, five policemen were on the top floor who got trapped. They tried to use the staircase to get down, but failed as by then flames had blocked the way.

Quickly, they went to the roof and waited there until the fire fighters reached the spot. Four fire tenders were pressed into action within a few minutes.

Fire fighters rescued the trapped policemen after controlling the fire in the staircase. After almost two hours the fire was controlled.

CESC and forensic experts visited the spot and suspected that the fire had broken out due to a short circuit.

It is feared that several important documents have been gutted.