Fire at building under construction doused after 2 hrs

kolkata: A fire had broken out at an under construction building in Regent Park area triggering panic among the local people late on Saturday night.



According to police, on Saturday night around 12:15 am, residents near Ashok Nagar bazar saw smoke emanating from an under

construction building located at 15, NSC Bose Road.

Immediately, Regent Park police station was informed. Subsequently, the fire brigade was also informed by the cops. Within a few

minutes, three fire tenders were pressed into action.

The fire was controlled after almost an hour. Fire was completely doused after another hour.

It is suspected that due to a short circuit in the power supply line which was being used for construction purposes, the fire had broken out. However local people are suspecting that a few anti-social elements might be involved in the incident as they were often seen in the building at night.

However fire brigade officials might visit the spot again to ascertain the cause of the fire.