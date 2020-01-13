FIR lodged against three BJP leaders

BALURGHAT: A case was registered at Balurghat police station against senior BJP leaders including state general secretary Sayantan Basu, state secretary of the party's youth



wing Debjit Sarkar and the party's district president Binay Barman, for violating Section 144 which prohibits assembly of four or more people in the area.

According to police sources, the leaders allegedly staged a demonstration in front of the district administrative building at Balurghat on Monday afternoon, in support of NRC, NPR and CAA, without taking any permission either from police or local administration.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Balurghat Headquarter) Dhiman Mitra said: "We are being forced to register a case against the BJP leaders for violating Section 144, which prohibits any rally or demonstration of four or more people in the area. There was no permission for conducting any political gathering by the BJP activists."

Meanwhile, ridiculing the demonstration by the saffron party leaders, the district chief of Trinamool Congress Arpita Ghosh said: "When the whole nation stands against NRC, NPR and CAA, the saffron brigade campaigns to spread hoax awareness about the legislation and claims that it is not discriminatory against minority communities. BJP's target is nothing but to misguide the common people."

It may be mentioned that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has rigidly stood against NRC, NPR

and CAA and has repeatedly stated that there will be no implementation of the three in Bengal.