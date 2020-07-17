FIR filed against BJP MP Arjun Singh

Kolkata: An FIR has been initiated against BJP MP Arjun Singh in connection with the incident of a Trinamool Congress worker being shot on Wednesday morning.



It is alleged that the Trinamool worker, Dharmendra Singh was shot on Wednesday morning by two miscreants while he was standing in front of a factory near Arya Samaj More in Bhatpara.

Following the incident Trinamool leadership alleged that BJP MP Arjun Singh is behind the incident as Dharmendra left BJP and joined Trinamool recently.

Earlier he was close to Arjun and went to BJP with him. But few months ago he decided to come back to Trinamool.

Dharmendra was rushed to Bhatpara State General

Hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital located on Eastern Metropolitan

(EM) Bypass near Kadapara.

At present he is undergoing treatment there. Police after talking with Dharmendra initiated a case against Arjun and others on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Joint Commissioner of Police, North Zone of Barrackpore City Police Ajay Thakur said: "An attempt to murder case has initiated. Probe is one to find the miscreants."

Sources claimed that Arjun may get summon from police for questioning soon.