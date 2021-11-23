FIR against Firhad Hakim lodged by BJP in Tripura

Agartala: BJP lodged an FIR against Firhad Hakim, Transport minister of Bengal for using abusive language against Chief Miniter Biplab Deb.



Sohel Rana, BJP leader lodged an FIR at Sonamura police station on Monday evening.

Rana alleged that while addressing a rally on November 20 at Sonamura Hakim had used abusive language against Biplab Deb.

He further alleged that Hakim threatened BJP workers and said if one Trinamool Congress worker is assaulted in Tripura, five BJP workers will be beaten up in Bengal within five minutes.

Kunal Ghosh, general secretary of Trinamool Congress, Bengal, said the podium from where Hakim had delivered his speech was ransacked and the electricity was switched of.

He also stated that Trinamool Congress had lodged complaints with police, but no one was arrested.

The Trinamool leader, who is is Tripura presently, further alleged that the saffron party was filing false cases to scare Trinamool workers before the civic election slated to be held on November 25..