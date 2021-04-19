FIR against BJP's Malviya & Locket in connection with Mamata's phone tapping allegation

Kolkata: An FIR has been registered against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya and BJP leader Locket Chatterjee in connection to the alleged tapping of the mobile phone of Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee.



A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker of Kasba area lodged the complaint at the Kalighat police station on Sunday. According to sources, police have registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint under sections of Information Technology Act. On Friday in a joint press conference Malviya and Chatterjee released an audio tape of a conversation between Banerjee and Partha Pratim Ray, Trinamool Congress candidate of Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar where five people were allegedly shot dead by the Central force.

After the audio tape was released Trinamool Congress alleged that the audio tape proves that Banerjee's mobile phone is being tapped and conversations are being recorded.

On Saturday, Trinamool Congress submitted a complaint with the Election Commission on the issue. Earlier Banerjee had mentioned that she will order a CID probe into the matter to find out the culprits.