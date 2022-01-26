Fines against traffic violations increase by at least 2 to 3 folds

kolkata: The state Transport department on Monday issued a notification mentioning major changes in fine amounts for violation of traffic rules. However, the amended fine amount may not be implemented for a few days due to up gradation of the system.



According to the new set of fine amounts, riding a two wheeler without wearing a helmet is going to be expensive as from now on the offending rider will be slapped a fine of Rs 1000 instead of Rs 100. Also the driving licence of the rider may get suspended for a period three months as well.

The fine amount for violation of speed restrictions was Rs 300 which has been extended to Rs 1000 for four wheelers and two wheelers. The fine amount will be Rs 2000 if the vehicle is found repeating the same offence within three years.

For dangerous driving, concerned driver of the two wheeler rider will be slapped a fine of Rs 5000 which was Rs 1000 earlier. For repeat offence within three years, the amount will be Rs 10000.

This apart, the fine amount for driving a car without wearing seat belt has shot up from Rs 100 to Rs 1000.

Rs 10000 fine will be slapped on the drivers who will be found not providing free passage to emergency services vehicles