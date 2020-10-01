Financial aid of Rs 10 cr each to Tarai Dooars Dev Board and Tribal Development & Cultural Board

Siliguri: Announcing a series of development projects for North Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday provided financial support of Rs 10 crore each to Tarai Dooars Development Board and Tribal Development and Cultural Board.



At the same time, the Chief Minister has handed over a financial grant of Rs 3 crore to Namasudra Welfare Board.

This comes when the Bengal government has taken a major stride in ensuring developments of all communities.

On Wednesday, while holding the review meeting of North Bengal districts at Uttar Kanya, the Chief Minister had handed over financial grant of Rs 150 crore o Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and she had announced of giving another Rs 25 crore. On Thursday, the same Rs 25 crore has been given to the GTA.

She distributed the financial grant on Thursday while addressing the programme at Phulbari from where she launched the Pathashree Prakalpa.

She said a series of development projects were carried out in North Bengal in the past nine years after her government came to power.

Meanwhile, she also urged people to follow Covid norms during festivals. She urged people to go for Chhath

Puja in small groups and not to carryout immersion of idols of all Durga Puja committees in one day to avoid gathering in the wake of Covid

pandemic.