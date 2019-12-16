Finance dept to go online for faster processing of employees' applications

Kolkata: The state Finance department is introducing a new functionality, Creation and Management of Workflow, in all its departments in Human Resource Management System (HRMS). The move is aimed at faster processing of establishment related matters of an employee and improving the quality of processing of applications.



"Presently when an employee submits any application in the manual mode it is checked at multiple levels of the office before giving the final approval and issuance of an order. The new functionality ensures that the application made by an employee is submitted — online — directly to the dealing assistant who looks after the respective work of the employees or the subject matter as assigned by the head of the office," a senior official of the state Finance department said.

The mode will also be beneficial to an employee as they will be able to know with whom their application is pending. "An application through this process move through different levels of an office electronically, following the workflow chain for evaluation and verification before the final approval and issuance of the order," the official added.

A notification in this regard brought out by Additional Chief Secretary Finance H K Dwivedi states that the dealing assistant after processing the application shall send it online to the immediate higher authority, who even if is not the final approving authority can then forward it to the next level for approval. The authority who is the delegated approver can then send it to the head office if need be.

The head of an office has the complete power of all such approvals under HRMS. An employee can be given roles of operators or recommender, delegated approver for multiple subject matters of HRMS like leave, loan, TA, DA and LTC.

To begin with, the workflow chain creation is being introduced for submission of options form for revision of pay and allowances of the state employees and its approval. Gradually the facility will be extended to service book, leave, loan, TA and DA, and related sub modules of HRMS in due course. The Finance department has also notified about the procedure of creation of workflow chain in the guideline section of its website www.wbifms.gov.in.

HRMS is a combination of systems and processes that connect human resource management and information technology through human resource software.



