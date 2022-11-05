Finally, Darjeeling gets its own CT Scanner

Darjeeling: Darjeeling has finally got a CT Scan machine that was commissioned on Friday at the Darjeeling District Hospital, after successful trial runs. With the commissioning this became the only CT Scan facility in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration area (Darjeeling Hills and Kalimpong) in both the government and private sector.



"The CT Scanner was a long-standing demand of the Hills. We thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for taking this initiative to fulfill our demand for a CT Scanner that will operate round-the-clock and is absolutely free of charge for patients," stated Amar Singh Rai, chairman, Rogi Kalyan Samity, Darjeeling district hospital.

The CT Scanner will bring down referral cases and cut down on out-of-pocket expenditure. Earlier, patients had to be rushed to Siliguri, undertaking a 76 km arduous journey, in case of a CT scan even in medical emergencies. During Covid-19, treatment became very difficult in Darjeeling without a CT Scanner.

This is the 46th CT Scanner in the state government facilities. It will be run on a Public Private Partnership with Sanjeevani, Kolkata. "Very soon, the five-bedded dialysis facility will be upgraded to 10 beds with a similar five-bed dialysis facility in Kurseong in the next phase (tentatively in 2023). We will soon start the District Integrated Laboratory System," stated Dr Soumendra Ari, Nodal Officer (Technical). "If a rural or a sub-divisional hospital does not have a particular test facility, the test sample (blood, sputum) will be collected and sent to the hospital where the test facility is available. The result will be made available online or through WhatsApp. Interpretation of the report can also be done through telemedicine facility," added Dr Ari. Around 139 essential tests will be available at the Darjeeling district hospital and 113 in Kurseong.