Final semester assessment: WB V-Cs' Council adopts previous UGC guidelines

Kolkata: The West Bengal Vice-Chancellors' Council (WBVCC) on Friday adopted a resolution that all state-aided universities in Bengal will follow the earlier guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) that was issued in April and the advisory of the state Higher Education department for evaluation and publication of results for terminal semester of both Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate.



The release issued by WBVCC reiterated that all the Vice-Chancellors of the state universities will individually communicate to the chairman of the UGC stating the reason for not following the revised guidelines on July 6 about terminal semesters.

The resolution of the WBVCC assumes significance as the state Higher Education department on Thursday wrote to the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) urging it to re-examine its latest guidelines about mandatorily holding terminal semester examinations in educational institutions by September 2020.

The state has further requested the

ministry to allow it to implement

its own decision about conducting

final semester examinations to ensure the interest of the students and

not to make the UGC guidelines mandatory.

The state government on June 27 had brought out an advisory for the state universities to consider giving 80 percent weightage on the basis of the best aggregate percentage obtained by a candidate and 20 percent on internal assessment during the current semester for assessment of the final semester students.

The April 29 UGC guidelines for assessment of final year students had suggested universities to conduct examinations in offline or online mode. It was also recommended that first

and second-year students be promoted on the basis of internal evaluation and performance in the previous semester/year.