Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha thanks CM for hosting Kolkata International Film Festival 2021

Kolkata: Critically acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Sunday thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for being such a gracious host to the Kolkata International Film Festival 2021.

"Some cities are about their unrelenting, never changing spirit. Kolkata is one such. Thanks KIFF for all the love. Thanks Didi @MamataOfficial for being such a gracious host. Thanks Team KIFF for being so well organised. Thanks Kolkata for watching the movies. See you again soon!" Sinha wrote in Twitter on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee immediately responded thanking Sinha. "Thank you @anubhavsinha for being with us for the opening of #KIFF. It was our pleasure to host you. Thanks also for appreciating the 'unrelenting, never changing spirit' of Kolkata. In this film-loving city, the show must go on!" Mamata tweeted.

Sinha who was present at the inauguration of 26th edition KIFF on Friday delivered the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture on Saturday with his film Mulk being screened on the day.

On the third day of KIFF, all venues including Nandan, Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha and Kolkata Information Centre, had 100 per cent occupancy.

Some of the noted films that were screened on Sunday were Aquarium (India) directed by Dipesh T, " Priyo Chinar Pata Iti Segun" directed by Kumar Chowdhury and "Manab – Manabi" directed by Subrata Sen.

The exhibition titled " The Journey of a Legend" based on the life of late Soumitra Chatterjee that was inaugurated on Saturday at Nandan was a major attraction. The exhibition Satabarsha based on 100 years of Pandit Ravi Shankar, singer Hemanta Mukherjee and actor Bhanu Bandyopadhyay at Gaganendra Pradarshanshala was also highly appreciated by the people.

The festival will also pay centenary tributes to Eric Rohmer and Federico Fellini. La Dolce Vita, I Vitelloni, Juliet of the Spirits, 8½ and The Voice of the Moon will be showcased to pay a will be showcased to pay a tribute to Fellini. This year, 81 full-length feature films and 50 short films and documentaries from around 45 countries will be screened over a period of one week. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata

Banerjee virtually inaugurated the festival from state secretariat on January 8.