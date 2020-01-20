Film personalities give tips to aspiring actors at 9th Children's Film Festival

Kolkata: Numerous film personalities from across the world shared their experiences and gave tips to aspiring actors during the 9th edition of Kolkata International Children's Film Festival (KICFF) at Nandan on Monday.



"I think they (aspiring actors) should just go and do it. I haven't spent much time in the city of joy (Kolkata). But I enjoyed a lot. And also this

festival (9th KICFF) is a platform to learn," said Hungarian filmmaker Leila Jordi and director of Little Spicy at the 9th KICFF.

She is currently enrolled in the University of Theatre and Films Arts, Budapest. Her film revolves around the discrimination faced by schoolgirls.

Films from more than 35 countries will be shown at the festival. Hamid, which bagged the award of best Urdu film at the 66th National Film Award, was shown as the inaugural film on Sunday. The child actor of Hamid, Talha Arshad who was awarded the best child actor, inaugurated the festival.

Hamid, an Indian drama film, is about an eight-year-old boy who learns that 786 is God's number and decides to reach out to God by dialling it as he wants to talk to his father. His life takes a turn when his call gets answered.

When asked whether theatre should be included as a subject in school, Aijaz Khan, director of the critically-acclaimed film Hamid said: "It's a great idea. Yes, of course, it should be included in the school curriculum."

During the eight-day film festival, films will be shown at Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Rabindra Okakura Bhavan, Chalachitra Satabarsha Bhavan, Ahindra Mancha, Rabindra Tirtha and Star Theatre, along with three halls in Nandan.

Around 250 films will be shown at the venues, where one guardian will be allowed to accompany their ward. Free passes will be available at each of the venues.

This year the films have been divided into two categories. Films in the first category will be for all age groups whereas those in the second category are meant for children of 14 years and higher age group.