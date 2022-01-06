Filling up of HS enrolment form to start from today

KOLKATA: The filling up of enrolment form for Higher Secondary students will start from January 6 and will continue till January 14 in the higher secondary schools across the state. A notification in this regard has been brought out by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.



However, all institutions have been asked to follow COVID protocols during the process.

Filling up enrolment form with late fee will however be allowed from January 20 to 27. Not more than 10 students will be allowed to enter the school premise at a time for maintaining physical distancing norms, the Council order reiterated.

The Higher Secondary Examination is scheduled to be held from April 2 to 20.